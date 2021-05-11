Earnings results for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

SailPoint Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company earned $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year. SailPoint Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. SailPoint Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SailPoint Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.72%. The high price target for SAIL is $75.00 and the low price target for SAIL is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SailPoint Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.36, SailPoint Technologies has a forecasted upside of 21.7% from its current price of $46.30. SailPoint Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. SailPoint Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

In the past three months, SailPoint Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,252,058.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of SailPoint Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL



Earnings for SailPoint Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.07 to ($0.11) per share. The P/E ratio of SailPoint Technologies is -4,625.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SailPoint Technologies is -4,625.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SailPoint Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 9.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

