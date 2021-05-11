Earnings results for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Scientific Games last released its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $762 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Scientific Games has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. Scientific Games has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Scientific Games will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scientific Games in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.83%. The high price target for SGMS is $60.00 and the low price target for SGMS is $26.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Scientific Games has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.75, Scientific Games has a forecasted downside of 30.8% from its current price of $56.02. Scientific Games has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games does not currently pay a dividend. Scientific Games does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

In the past three months, Scientific Games insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.60% of the stock of Scientific Games is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 89.54% of the stock of Scientific Games is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS



Earnings for Scientific Games are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.52) to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Scientific Games is -10.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Scientific Games is -10.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

