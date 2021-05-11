Earnings results for Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Seabridge Gold last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. Seabridge Gold has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Seabridge Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seabridge Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 286.36%. The high price target for SA is $109.00 and the low price target for SA is $27.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seabridge Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.00, Seabridge Gold has a forecasted upside of 286.4% from its current price of $17.60. Seabridge Gold has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Seabridge Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

In the past three months, Seabridge Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.75% of the stock of Seabridge Gold is held by insiders. Only 22.71% of the stock of Seabridge Gold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA



Earnings for Seabridge Gold are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.12) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Seabridge Gold is -251.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seabridge Gold is -251.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seabridge Gold has a P/B Ratio of 3.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here