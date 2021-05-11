Earnings results for SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24.

SelectQuote last released its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business earned $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SelectQuote has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. SelectQuote has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. SelectQuote will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SelectQuote in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.73%. The high price target for SLQT is $38.00 and the low price target for SLQT is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SelectQuote has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, SelectQuote has a forecasted upside of 17.7% from its current price of $28.03. SelectQuote has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote does not currently pay a dividend. SelectQuote does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

In the past three months, SelectQuote insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,116,033.00 in company stock. Only 10.28% of the stock of SelectQuote is held by insiders. Only 34.75% of the stock of SelectQuote is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT



Earnings for SelectQuote are expected to grow by 36.14% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of SelectQuote is -175.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SelectQuote is -175.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SelectQuote has a P/B Ratio of 8.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here