Earnings results for SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SEMrush in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.72%. The high price target for SEMR is $22.00 and the low price target for SEMR is $18.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush does not currently pay a dividend. SEMrush does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

In the past three months, SEMrush insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $182,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

