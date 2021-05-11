Earnings results for ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

ShotSpotter last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.6. ShotSpotter has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ShotSpotter in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.58%. The high price target for SSTI is $53.00 and the low price target for SSTI is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ShotSpotter has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.40, ShotSpotter has a forecasted upside of 28.6% from its current price of $31.42. ShotSpotter has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter does not currently pay a dividend. ShotSpotter does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

In the past three months, ShotSpotter insiders have sold 1,728.04% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $171,000.00 in company stock and sold $3,125,951.00 in company stock. Only 11.40% of the stock of ShotSpotter is held by insiders. 62.09% of the stock of ShotSpotter is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI



Earnings for ShotSpotter are expected to grow by 18.75% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of ShotSpotter is 136.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.79. The P/E ratio of ShotSpotter is 136.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.96. ShotSpotter has a PEG Ratio of 11.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ShotSpotter has a P/B Ratio of 13.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here