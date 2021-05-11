Earnings results for Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Sientra last posted its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company earned $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Sientra has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year. Sientra has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sientra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.60%. The high price target for SIEN is $11.00 and the low price target for SIEN is $9.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sientra has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Sientra has a forecasted upside of 50.6% from its current price of $6.64. Sientra has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra does not currently pay a dividend. Sientra does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

In the past three months, Sientra insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,601.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Sientra is held by insiders. 71.04% of the stock of Sientra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN



Earnings for Sientra are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.53) to ($1.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Sientra is -3.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sientra is -3.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sientra has a P/B Ratio of 4.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

