Earnings results for SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SilverCrest Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.99%. The high price target for SILV is $16.00 and the low price target for SILV is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for SilverCrest Metals.

Dividend Strength: SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals does not currently pay a dividend. SilverCrest Metals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

In the past three months, SilverCrest Metals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.07% of the stock of SilverCrest Metals is held by insiders. 39.68% of the stock of SilverCrest Metals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV



Earnings for SilverCrest Metals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of SilverCrest Metals is -17.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SilverCrest Metals is -17.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SilverCrest Metals has a P/B Ratio of 10.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

