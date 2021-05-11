Earnings results for Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Sonim Technologies last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies has generated ($1.07) earnings per share over the last year. Sonim Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sonim Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 401.25%. The high price target for SONM is $3.00 and the low price target for SONM is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sonim Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, Sonim Technologies has a forecasted upside of 401.3% from its current price of $0.60. Sonim Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Sonim Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

In the past three months, Sonim Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,943,104.00 in company stock. Only 18.59% of the stock of Sonim Technologies is held by insiders. 48.02% of the stock of Sonim Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM



Earnings for Sonim Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Sonim Technologies is -0.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sonim Technologies is -0.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sonim Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

