Earnings results for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Sonos last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sonos has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year. Sonos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Sonos will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sonos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.38%. The high price target for SONO is $45.00 and the low price target for SONO is $16.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sonos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.14, Sonos has a forecasted downside of 16.4% from its current price of $34.85. Sonos has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos does not currently pay a dividend. Sonos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

In the past three months, Sonos insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,269,002.00 in company stock. Only 11.20% of the stock of Sonos is held by insiders. 64.27% of the stock of Sonos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO



Earnings for Sonos are expected to grow by 29.41% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Sonos is -139.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sonos is -139.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sonos has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sonos has a P/B Ratio of 12.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here