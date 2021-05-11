Earnings results for SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

SunOpta last announced its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. SunOpta has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. SunOpta has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. SunOpta will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SunOpta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.20%. The high price target for STKL is $25.00 and the low price target for STKL is $8.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SunOpta does not currently pay a dividend. SunOpta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SunOpta insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.46% of the stock of SunOpta is held by insiders. 65.36% of the stock of SunOpta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for SunOpta are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of SunOpta is -85.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SunOpta is -85.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SunOpta has a P/B Ratio of 7.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

