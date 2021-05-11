Earnings results for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Syndax Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 80.77%. The high price target for SNDX is $32.00 and the low price target for SNDX is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.27, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 80.8% from its current price of $15.64. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Syndax Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

In the past three months, Syndax Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $204,804.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 83.78% of the stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX



Earnings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.85) to ($1.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals is -8.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 13.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

