Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Takeda Pharmaceutical last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.5. Takeda Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Takeda Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Takeda Pharmaceutical is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Takeda Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Takeda Pharmaceutical is 40.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Takeda Pharmaceutical will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.88% next year. This indicates that Takeda Pharmaceutical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Takeda Pharmaceutical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.41% of the stock of Takeda Pharmaceutical is held by institutions.

Earnings for Takeda Pharmaceutical are expected to grow by 8.42% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Takeda Pharmaceutical is 56.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.66. The P/E ratio of Takeda Pharmaceutical is 56.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.87. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

