Earnings results for Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Textainer Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The company earned $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Textainer Group has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Textainer Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Textainer Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Textainer Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.60%. The high price target for TGH is $42.00 and the low price target for TGH is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Textainer Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Textainer Group has a forecasted upside of 17.6% from its current price of $25.51. Textainer Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group does not currently pay a dividend. Textainer Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

In the past three months, Textainer Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 35.00% of the stock of Textainer Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH



Earnings for Textainer Group are expected to grow by 57.25% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Textainer Group is 24.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.66. The P/E ratio of Textainer Group is 24.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.97. Textainer Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

