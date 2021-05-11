Earnings results for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

TG Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. TG Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. TG Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TG Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.55%. The high price target for TGTX is $95.00 and the low price target for TGTX is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TG Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.33, TG Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 57.5% from its current price of $40.20. TG Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

TG Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. TG Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, TG Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.20% of the stock of TG Therapeutics is held by insiders. 65.73% of the stock of TG Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for TG Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.00) per share. The P/E ratio of TG Therapeutics is -18.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TG Therapeutics is -18.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TG Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 103.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

