Earnings results for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

The Hackett Group last issued its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.1. The Hackett Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Hackett Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.98%. The high price target for HCKT is $22.00 and the low price target for HCKT is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Hackett Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, The Hackett Group has a forecasted upside of 19.0% from its current price of $16.81. The Hackett Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Hackett Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Hackett Group is 50.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Hackett Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.28% next year. This indicates that The Hackett Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

In the past three months, The Hackett Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.30% of the stock of The Hackett Group is held by insiders. 78.87% of the stock of The Hackett Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT



Earnings for The Hackett Group are expected to grow by 62.50% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hackett Group is 84.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.77. The P/E ratio of The Hackett Group is 84.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.96. The Hackett Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hackett Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

