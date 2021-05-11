Earnings results for The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

The ONE Group Hospitality last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 19th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. The ONE Group Hospitality has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The ONE Group Hospitality in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.17%. The high price target for STKS is $10.00 and the low price target for STKS is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The ONE Group Hospitality has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.67, The ONE Group Hospitality has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $9.28. The ONE Group Hospitality has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality does not currently pay a dividend. The ONE Group Hospitality does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

In the past three months, The ONE Group Hospitality insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.60% of the stock of The ONE Group Hospitality is held by insiders. Only 6.31% of the stock of The ONE Group Hospitality is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS



Earnings for The ONE Group Hospitality are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.03) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality is 25.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.66. The P/E ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality is 25.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.41. The ONE Group Hospitality has a P/B Ratio of 7.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

