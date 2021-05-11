Earnings results for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

The Trade Desk last released its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.5. The Trade Desk has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. The Trade Desk will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Trade Desk in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $815.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.25%. The high price target for TTD is $1,010.00 and the low price target for TTD is $470.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Trade Desk has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $815.21, The Trade Desk has a forecasted upside of 23.2% from its current price of $661.43. The Trade Desk has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk does not currently pay a dividend. The Trade Desk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

In the past three months, The Trade Desk insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $146,453,666.00 in company stock. Only 12.04% of the stock of The Trade Desk is held by insiders. 66.43% of the stock of The Trade Desk is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD



Earnings for The Trade Desk are expected to grow by 0.64% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of The Trade Desk is 226.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of The Trade Desk is 226.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.78. The Trade Desk has a PEG Ratio of 9.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Trade Desk has a P/B Ratio of 49.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

