Earnings results for Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Tilray last posted its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year. Tilray has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tilray in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.61%. The high price target for TLRY is $32.00 and the low price target for TLRY is $4.75. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tilray has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Tilray has a forecasted upside of 23.6% from its current price of $16.18. Tilray has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray does not currently pay a dividend. Tilray does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

In the past three months, Tilray insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.75% of the stock of Tilray is held by insiders. Only 12.62% of the stock of Tilray is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY



Earnings for Tilray are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Tilray is -3.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tilray is -3.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tilray has a P/B Ratio of 5.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

