Earnings results for TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

TIM last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.90 million. TIM has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. TIM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TIM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.73%. The high price target for TIMB is $16.50 and the low price target for TIMB is $16.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM has a dividend yield of 1.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TIM does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TIM is 13.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TIM will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.92% next year. This indicates that TIM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

In the past three months, TIM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.94% of the stock of TIM is held by institutions.

Earnings for TIM are expected to grow by 32.14% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of TIM is 14.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.79. The P/E ratio of TIM is 14.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.96. TIM has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

