Earnings results for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has generated ($19.33) earnings per share over the last year. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 288.35%. The high price target for TNXP is $4.00 and the low price target for TNXP is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Tonix Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

In the past three months, Tonix Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $22,088.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.15% of the stock of Tonix Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 2.23% of the stock of Tonix Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP



Earnings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals is -0.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals is -0.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

