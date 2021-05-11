Earnings results for Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Toyota Motor last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. The business earned $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor has generated $13.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Toyota Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Toyota Motor pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Toyota Motor does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Toyota Motor is 26.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Toyota Motor will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.02% next year. This indicates that Toyota Motor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Toyota Motor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.14% of the stock of Toyota Motor is held by institutions.

Earnings for Toyota Motor are expected to grow by 32.01% in the coming year, from $10.87 to $14.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Toyota Motor is 16.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.79. The P/E ratio of Toyota Motor is 16.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 69.36. Toyota Motor has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Toyota Motor has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

