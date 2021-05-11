Earnings results for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Trex last announced its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company earned $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trex has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.3. Trex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Trex will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.03, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.11%. The high price target for TREX is $120.00 and the low price target for TREX is $62.50. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Trex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.03, Trex has a forecasted downside of 19.1% from its current price of $108.82. Trex has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex does not currently pay a dividend. Trex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trex (NYSE:TREX)

In the past three months, Trex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,860,572.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Trex is held by insiders. 98.56% of the stock of Trex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trex (NYSE:TREX



Earnings for Trex are expected to grow by 16.88% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Trex is 75.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of Trex is 75.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.33. Trex has a P/B Ratio of 28.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

