Tyson Foods, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Tyson Foods last announced its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods has generated $5.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Tyson Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Tyson Foods will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tyson Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.55%. The high price target for TSN is $90.00 and the low price target for TSN is $68.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tyson Foods has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.60, Tyson Foods has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $78.82. Tyson Foods has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Tyson Foods pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tyson Foods has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tyson Foods is 31.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tyson Foods will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.57% next year. This indicates that Tyson Foods will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Tyson Foods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $467,436.00 in company stock. Only 1.82% of the stock of Tyson Foods is held by insiders. 63.65% of the stock of Tyson Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Tyson Foods are expected to grow by 11.85% in the coming year, from $5.57 to $6.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Tyson Foods is 13.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of Tyson Foods is 13.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.00. Tyson Foods has a PEG Ratio of 3.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tyson Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

