Earnings results for Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3.

Unity Software last issued its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business earned $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. Unity Software has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Unity Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Unity Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unity Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.82%. The high price target for U is $175.00 and the low price target for U is $95.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software does not currently pay a dividend. Unity Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unity Software (NYSE:U)

In the past three months, Unity Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $53,506,743.00 in company stock. 61.92% of the stock of Unity Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unity Software (NYSE:U



Earnings for Unity Software are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.87) to ($0.93) per share.

