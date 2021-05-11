Earnings results for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09.

Upstart last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business earned $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Upstart has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Upstart will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Upstart in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.86%. The high price target for UPST is $143.00 and the low price target for UPST is $55.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Upstart has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.50, Upstart has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $88.21. Upstart has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart does not currently pay a dividend. Upstart does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

In the past three months, Upstart insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST



Earnings for Upstart are expected to grow by 120.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.11 per share.

