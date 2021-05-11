Earnings results for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Vascular Biogenics last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company earned $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year. Vascular Biogenics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vascular Biogenics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.22%. The high price target for VBLT is $5.00 and the low price target for VBLT is $2.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vascular Biogenics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.13, Vascular Biogenics has a forecasted upside of 105.2% from its current price of $2.01. Vascular Biogenics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics does not currently pay a dividend. Vascular Biogenics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

In the past three months, Vascular Biogenics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Vascular Biogenics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT



Earnings for Vascular Biogenics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of Vascular Biogenics is -3.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vascular Biogenics is -3.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vascular Biogenics has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

