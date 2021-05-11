Earnings results for Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Vectrus last issued its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. Vectrus has generated $3.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Vectrus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vectrus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.05%. The high price target for VEC is $60.00 and the low price target for VEC is $60.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus does not currently pay a dividend. Vectrus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

In the past three months, Vectrus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $102,480.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Vectrus is held by insiders. 91.47% of the stock of Vectrus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC



Earnings for Vectrus are expected to grow by 11.98% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Vectrus is 19.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.66. The P/E ratio of Vectrus is 19.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.96. Vectrus has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

