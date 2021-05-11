Earnings results for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Virgin Galactic last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Virgin Galactic has generated ($1.09) earnings per share over the last year. Virgin Galactic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.38%. The high price target for SPCE is $50.00 and the low price target for SPCE is $19.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Virgin Galactic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.00, Virgin Galactic has a forecasted upside of 73.4% from its current price of $19.61. Virgin Galactic has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic does not currently pay a dividend. Virgin Galactic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

In the past three months, Virgin Galactic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $200,490,240.00 in company stock. Only 14.30% of the stock of Virgin Galactic is held by insiders. Only 23.46% of the stock of Virgin Galactic is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE



Earnings for Virgin Galactic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.54) per share. The P/E ratio of Virgin Galactic is -14.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Virgin Galactic is -14.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Virgin Galactic has a P/B Ratio of 8.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here