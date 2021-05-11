Earnings results for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01.

Vital Farms last announced its earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm earned $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. Vital Farms has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vital Farms has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Vital Farms will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vital Farms in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.20%. The high price target for VITL is $47.00 and the low price target for VITL is $24.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vital Farms has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.71, Vital Farms has a forecasted upside of 82.2% from its current price of $20.15. Vital Farms has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms does not currently pay a dividend. Vital Farms does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

In the past three months, Vital Farms insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,898,635.00 in company stock. Only 31.25% of the stock of Vital Farms is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL



Earnings for Vital Farms are expected to decrease by -78.26% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.05 per share.

