Earnings results for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.75%. The high price target for VOD is $16.00 and the low price target for VOD is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vodafone Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Vodafone Group has a forecasted downside of 20.8% from its current price of $20.19. Vodafone Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Vodafone Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vodafone Group is 172.58%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Vodafone Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.60% in the coming year. This indicates that Vodafone Group may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

In the past three months, Vodafone Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Vodafone Group is held by insiders. Only 8.30% of the stock of Vodafone Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD



Earnings for Vodafone Group are expected to grow by 15.74% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Vodafone Group is 32.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.77. The P/E ratio of Vodafone Group is 32.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.96. Vodafone Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vodafone Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

