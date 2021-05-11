Earnings results for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Voya Financial last announced its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250 million. Voya Financial has generated $4.22 earnings per share over the last year. Voya Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Voya Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Voya Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.52%. The high price target for VOYA is $78.00 and the low price target for VOYA is $45.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Voya Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.83, Voya Financial has a forecasted downside of 4.5% from its current price of $70.00. Voya Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Voya Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Voya Financial is 15.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Voya Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.58% next year. This indicates that Voya Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

In the past three months, Voya Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $400,752.00 in company stock. Only 2.04% of the stock of Voya Financial is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA



Earnings for Voya Financial are expected to grow by 109.56% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $5.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Voya Financial is -7.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Voya Financial is -7.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Voya Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

