Earnings results for Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63.

Vroom last issued its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Its revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vroom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vroom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Vroom will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vroom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.72%. The high price target for VRM is $70.00 and the low price target for VRM is $43.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vroom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.21, Vroom has a forecasted upside of 46.7% from its current price of $38.32. Vroom has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom does not currently pay a dividend. Vroom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

In the past three months, Vroom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,806,062.00 in company stock. 37.59% of the stock of Vroom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM



Earnings for Vroom are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($1.00) per share.

