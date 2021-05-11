Earnings results for Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Western Midstream Partners last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Western Midstream Partners has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Western Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Western Midstream Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Western Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.02%. The high price target for WES is $25.00 and the low price target for WES is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Western Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.09, Western Midstream Partners has a forecasted downside of 14.0% from its current price of $21.04. Western Midstream Partners has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Western Midstream Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Western Midstream Partners is 79.25%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Western Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.32% next year. This indicates that Western Midstream Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

In the past three months, Western Midstream Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $198,375,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Western Midstream Partners is held by insiders. Only 34.87% of the stock of Western Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES



Earnings for Western Midstream Partners are expected to decrease by -17.75% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Western Midstream Partners is 22.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of Western Midstream Partners is 22.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.78. Western Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

