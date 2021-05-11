Earnings results for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business earned $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.04%. The high price target for XENE is $28.00 and the low price target for XENE is $23.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Xenon Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

In the past three months, Xenon Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.35% of the stock of Xenon Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 79.90% of the stock of Xenon Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE



Earnings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.87) to ($1.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals is -18.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals is -18.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 6.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

