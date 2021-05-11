Earnings results for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.12.

Yield10 Bioscience last announced its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.09. Yield10 Bioscience has generated ($35.50) earnings per share over the last year. Yield10 Bioscience has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yield10 Bioscience in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 120.61%. The high price target for YTEN is $25.00 and the low price target for YTEN is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yield10 Bioscience has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $21.33, Yield10 Bioscience has a forecasted upside of 120.6% from its current price of $9.67. Yield10 Bioscience has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Yield10 Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

In the past three months, Yield10 Bioscience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Yield10 Bioscience is held by insiders. Only 6.08% of the stock of Yield10 Bioscience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN



Earnings for Yield10 Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.78) to ($2.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Yield10 Bioscience is -0.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

