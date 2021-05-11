Earnings results for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.86.

Analyst Opinion on Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zai Lab in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $197.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.11%. The high price target for ZLAB is $250.00 and the low price target for ZLAB is $111.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab does not currently pay a dividend. Zai Lab does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

In the past three months, Zai Lab insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,294,392.00 in company stock. 81.32% of the stock of Zai Lab is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB



Earnings for Zai Lab are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.65) to ($3.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Zai Lab is -52.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zai Lab is -52.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zai Lab has a P/B Ratio of 31.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

