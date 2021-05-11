Earnings results for Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

Zealand Pharma A/S last issued its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($9.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.90) by $3.86. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 million. Zealand Pharma A/S has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year. Zealand Pharma A/S has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Zealand Pharma A/S will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zealand Pharma A/S in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.51%. The high price target for ZEAL is $44.00 and the low price target for ZEAL is $42.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S does not currently pay a dividend. Zealand Pharma A/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

In the past three months, Zealand Pharma A/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.32% of the stock of Zealand Pharma A/S is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL



Earnings for Zealand Pharma A/S are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.61) to ($3.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Zealand Pharma A/S is -14.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zealand Pharma A/S is -14.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zealand Pharma A/S has a P/B Ratio of 5.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

