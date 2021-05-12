Earnings results for 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

4D pharma plc is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 4D pharma in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

4D pharma does not currently pay a dividend. 4D pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

In the past three months, 4D pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS



