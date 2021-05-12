Earnings results for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.76.

89bio last released its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. 89bio has generated ($24.49) earnings per share over the last year. 89bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 89bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 167.86%. The high price target for ETNB is $95.00 and the low price target for ETNB is $43.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

89bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.13, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.88, 89bio has a forecasted upside of 167.9% from its current price of $23.10. 89bio has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

89bio does not currently pay a dividend. 89bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, 89bio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $612,400.00 in company stock. Only 18.10% of the stock of 89bio is held by insiders. 80.63% of the stock of 89bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for 89bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.08) to ($4.03) per share. The P/E ratio of 89bio is -4.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 89bio is -4.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 89bio has a P/B Ratio of 3.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

