Earnings results for 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22.

908 Devices last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. 908 Devices has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. 908 Devices has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. 908 Devices will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 908 Devices in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.77%. The high price target for MASS is $74.00 and the low price target for MASS is $65.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

908 Devices has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.67, 908 Devices has a forecasted upside of 56.8% from its current price of $44.44. 908 Devices has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices does not currently pay a dividend. 908 Devices does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

In the past three months, 908 Devices insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for 908 Devices are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.53) per share.

