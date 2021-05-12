Earnings results for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6099999999999999.

A-Mark Precious Metals last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. A-Mark Precious Metals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. A-Mark Precious Metals will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for A-Mark Precious Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.39%. The high price target for AMRK is $60.00 and the low price target for AMRK is $55.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

A-Mark Precious Metals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.50, A-Mark Precious Metals has a forecasted upside of 43.4% from its current price of $40.10. A-Mark Precious Metals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals does not currently pay a dividend. A-Mark Precious Metals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

In the past three months, A-Mark Precious Metals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $292,950.00 in company stock. 37.40% of the stock of A-Mark Precious Metals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 28.44% of the stock of A-Mark Precious Metals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK



Earnings for A-Mark Precious Metals are expected to decrease by -50.33% in the coming year, from $6.04 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of A-Mark Precious Metals is 5.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.70. The P/E ratio of A-Mark Precious Metals is 5.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.94. A-Mark Precious Metals has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

