Earnings results for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37.

AbCellera Biologics last released its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. AbCellera Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AbCellera Biologics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. AbCellera Biologics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AbCellera Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.90%. The high price target for ABCL is $59.00 and the low price target for ABCL is $45.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AbCellera Biologics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.80, AbCellera Biologics has a forecasted upside of 86.9% from its current price of $28.25. AbCellera Biologics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. AbCellera Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

In the past three months, AbCellera Biologics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL



Earnings for AbCellera Biologics are expected to decrease by -61.43% in the coming year, from $4.20 to $1.62 per share.

More latest stories: here