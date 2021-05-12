Earnings results for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Abeona Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm earned $3 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. Abeona Therapeutics has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year. Abeona Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abeona Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 270.37%. The high price target for ABEO is $8.00 and the low price target for ABEO is $3.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Abeona Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Abeona Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 270.4% from its current price of $1.35. Abeona Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Abeona Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Abeona Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Abeona Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,116,085.00 in company stock. Only 19.10% of the stock of Abeona Therapeutics is held by insiders. 36.47% of the stock of Abeona Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Abeona Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.62) per share. The P/E ratio of Abeona Therapeutics is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Abeona Therapeutics is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Abeona Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

