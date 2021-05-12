Earnings results for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.7.

Acutus Medical last released its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Acutus Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Acutus Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Acutus Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acutus Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 112.88%. The high price target for AFIB is $40.00 and the low price target for AFIB is $16.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Acutus Medical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.80, Acutus Medical has a forecasted upside of 112.9% from its current price of $11.65. Acutus Medical has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Acutus Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

In the past three months, Acutus Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.56% of the stock of Acutus Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB



Earnings for Acutus Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($60.02) to ($2.90) per share.

