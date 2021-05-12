Earnings results for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.83.

Analyst Opinion on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACV Auctions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.88%. The high price target for ACVA is $45.00 and the low price target for ACVA is $30.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ACV Auctions has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions does not currently pay a dividend. ACV Auctions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

In the past three months, ACV Auctions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

