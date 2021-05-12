Earnings results for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Adecoagro last announced its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Adecoagro has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year. Adecoagro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Adecoagro will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adecoagro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.78%. The high price target for AGRO is $6.00 and the low price target for AGRO is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Adecoagro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Adecoagro has a forecasted downside of 38.8% from its current price of $9.80. Adecoagro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Adecoagro does not currently pay a dividend. Adecoagro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Adecoagro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.55% of the stock of Adecoagro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Adecoagro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Adecoagro is -30.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adecoagro is -30.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adecoagro has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

