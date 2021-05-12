Earnings results for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

ADMA Biologics last posted its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year. ADMA Biologics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. ADMA Biologics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADMA Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 367.07%. The high price target for ADMA is $11.00 and the low price target for ADMA is $6.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ADMA Biologics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.80, ADMA Biologics has a forecasted upside of 367.1% from its current price of $1.67. ADMA Biologics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. ADMA Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

In the past three months, ADMA Biologics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of ADMA Biologics is held by insiders. 48.90% of the stock of ADMA Biologics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA



Earnings for ADMA Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of ADMA Biologics is -1.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADMA Biologics is -1.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADMA Biologics has a P/B Ratio of 3.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

