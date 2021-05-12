Earnings results for Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corp is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Aegion last issued its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. Aegion has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year. Aegion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aegion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.64%. The high price target for AEGN is $26.00 and the low price target for AEGN is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Aegion has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Aegion has a forecasted downside of 16.6% from its current price of $29.99. Aegion has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion does not currently pay a dividend. Aegion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

In the past three months, Aegion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,390,500.00 in company stock. Only 3.88% of the stock of Aegion is held by insiders. 94.66% of the stock of Aegion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN



Earnings for Aegion are expected to grow by 17.20% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Aegion is -22.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aegion is -22.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aegion has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

