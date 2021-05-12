Earnings results for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.15.

Airbnb last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by $1.66. The business earned $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Airbnb has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Airbnb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Airbnb will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

37 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Airbnb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $174.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.98%. The high price target for ABNB is $245.00 and the low price target for ABNB is $74.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 22 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Airbnb has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 21 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $174.10, Airbnb has a forecasted upside of 22.0% from its current price of $142.73. Airbnb has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb does not currently pay a dividend. Airbnb does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

In the past three months, Airbnb insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB



Earnings for Airbnb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($13.96) to ($1.97) per share.

